Election 2022: 10th District Congressional candidates weigh in on economy, abortion

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry is seeking a 10th term from the 10th Congressional District, which now includes all of Catawba County.

He’s facing opposition from Democrat Pam Genant, a nurse from Valdese.

McHenry and Genant responded to questionnaires making the case for why they are the best person to represent the district while also sharing their views on the economy and abortion.

Patrick McHenry







Patrick McHenry Background Age: 47 Occupation: Real estate Education: Bachelor of arts in history from Belmont Abbey College Place of residence: Denver, NC Previous elected/appointed office: Currently serves as the US Representative for North Carolina’s Tenth Congressional district. Previously served as the Representative for North Carolina’s 109th District in the NC House.

What makes you the best person to represent the 10th District in Congress?

The last two years have made clear that the far-left, tax-and-spend policies pushed by President Biden and his Democrat allies in the House have made life worse for western N.C. families.

I’m committed to working to rein in federal spending, secure our southern border, confront Chinese aggression on the international stage and return fiscal sanity to Washington.

I have a proven record of supporting tax cuts for families and small businesses and working to reduce the regulatory burden the federal government places on entrepreneurs and job creators.

My values and voting record reflect the conservative values shared by voters here in western North Carolina. It is these reasons I’m the best person to serve the 10th District in Congress.

What, if any, federal legislation would you support regulating abortion laws?

I believe that we must protect all life, from conception to natural death.

I’ve had a 100% pro-life voting record during my time in Congress and am proud to have a A-plus rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and to have received the endorsements from both N.C. Right to Life and National Right to Life.

I have always voted to protect the Hyde Amendment’s prohibition of federal funding for abortion and have cosponsored federal legislation to ban partial birth abortions and to outlaw infanticide.

What do you believe is the source of the inflation the United States has been experiencing recently and what measures would you support to address high prices without harming other parts of the economy?

The main source of the record inflation we are experiencing is the policies pursued by President Biden and congressional Democrats.

Under their leadership, the federal government has spent more than $2 trillion on a completely partisan agenda that has fueled inflation to levels we have not seen in 40 years.

We must rein in the Democrats’ out-of-control spending to reduce these inflationary burdens that have made life so much more expensive for families here in western NC and throughout the country.

Through my role as the Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee, I’m committed to providing vigorous oversight of our federal financial regulators whose decisions have not just failed to reduce inflation but — in many instances — have made the situation worse.

Pam Genant







Pam Genant Background Age: 56 Occupation: Nurse Education: Bachelor of science in nursing from Husson College Place of residence: Valdese, NC Previous elected/appointed office: None given

What makes you the best person to represent the 10th District in Congress?

I have traveled all around District 10, listening to the concerns of the citizens and will stand up and fight for the hard-working people of this district.

What, if any, federal legislation would you support regulating abortion laws?

Congress should secure a woman’s right to comprehensive health care, including reproductive health care. Health care decisions should be between an individual and their health care provider.

What do you believe is the source of the inflation the United States has been experiencing recently and what measures would you support to address high prices without harming other parts of the economy?

There are so many factors that impact inflation, not one source. We need to create more, good-paying jobs, support our small businesses, and ensure a fair tax system.