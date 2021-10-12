Eight vying for 3 seats; Maiden candidates discuss qualifications, views

I have spent the majority of my life as a resident of Maiden.

I want our town to prosper and grow but only at a pace that retains what Maiden has always been: a good little place to raise a family and enjoy just a bit of what life was like a generation or two ago.

With the exception of Hardee’s, all of our other eating places are locally owned. Several are second generation.

That is not to say that I would not welcome other chain restaurants, but would certainly want establishments that are solid in their operations and would be welcome by those that call Maiden home.

What do you see as the important challenge/problem facing your community and what solution would you support to that problem?

With completion of the U.S. 321 project nearly 30 years ago and the completion of the N.C. 16 project fast approaching, Maiden is within a reasonable daily commuting distance for those working in Charlotte. While we will welcome any and all who choose to become residents of Maiden, we must not allow development that does not contribute to the way of life that generations have enjoyed.

What actions would you support as council member to ensure Maiden is a sustainable, viable community for future generations?