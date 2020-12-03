Efforts to fix Alexander County roads move forward weeks after flooding

Work to reopen roads in Alexander County continues nearly three weeks after flooding damaged 16 roads throughout the county.

In addition to the damage, the storm on Nov. 12 claimed the lives of six people, including a 1-year-old boy.

As of Monday, work was underway to reopen Millersville Road at N.C. 16 and at Nester Road, according to information provided by Gary Herman, Alexander County public information officer.

A contract has been awarded for a pipe replacement on Sulphur Springs Road, and environmental surveys for replacement of a pipe on Macedonia Church Road are being conducted, Herman said.

Contractors also are in the process of working around utilities to replace a pipe on Old Wilkesboro Road.

Contracts for repairs or replacements to the following also are expected to be awarded soon:

Cheatham Ford Road.

Rocky Springs Road.

Rocky Face Church Road.

Berea Church Quincy Road.

Hopewell Church Road.

Smith Grove Church Road.

Jud Smith Road.

Sloan Road.

Herman previously said the cost estimate for all the repairs and replacements could exceed $10 million.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

