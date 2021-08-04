EDC president: Employers, community will have to make changes to attract workers

Councilwoman Charlotte Williams asked if there are any plans for “an organized, managed effort” or if it would be more a matter of helping individual companies with the resources they need to address the problems.

Millar said that while it is possible that one community organization or another could take the lead, there would need to be collaboration between different groups. “I think it should not be any single entity necessarily but a broad representation of entities that all come at it from a different angle,” Millar said.

Given the labor force challenges, Councilman Tony Wood asked why companies are making significant job commitments in Hickory. “Where are these companies getting their confidence that they can fill these jobs?” Wood said. “I mean, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of investment ,and I can’t imagine them making a wager with that kind of money without having a high degree of confidence that they can fill the jobs that they’re creating.”

Millar responded that companies study the markets and feel that they can fill jobs if they take steps to adapt to the market by doing things such as providing additional flexibility to workers

He also said the area’s geographic position and the intense focus on workforce development, an effort the Hickory area adopted in the wake of the late-2000s recession, were also advantages. “How they are convinced, I would say that being a part of North Carolina, being a part of the Charlotte region, being part of a city that has been aggressively addressing workforce issues,” Millar said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

