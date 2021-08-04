EDC president: Employers, community will have to make changes to attract workers

That was the message Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar delivered to Hickory City Council on Tuesday.
Many of the key points from Millar’s presentation were taken from “The Demographic Drought,” a report from the data firm Emsi that concerns population and workforce challenges.
The report argues that the difficulty many companies are having finding workers will be a long-term problem because of such factors as low birth rates, the mass retirement of Baby Boomers, lower labor force participation and a preference for part-time work among young people.
The report has captured the attention of local economic development leaders. Ron Hetrick, an author of the report, spoke at the Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting in July.
Millar told the council that people involved in economic development in the area were taken aback by some of the information in the report.
“There was a little bit of shock by people that realized that it wasn’t just a short-term situation and that it wasn’t just the federal benefits that were causing this,” Millar said.
He said the employment landscape now will require employers to place greater value on employees and change the way they operate to attract and retain workers by doing things like allowing for more remote work and greater flexibility in general, among other initiatives. It will be an effort that will require active participation from employers, prospective employees, schools and local governments, Millar said.
Councilwoman Charlotte Williams asked if there are any plans for “an organized, managed effort” or if it would be more a matter of helping individual companies with the resources they need to address the problems.
Millar said that while it is possible that one community organization or another could take the lead, there would need to be collaboration between different groups. “I think it should not be any single entity necessarily but a broad representation of entities that all come at it from a different angle,” Millar said.
Given the labor force challenges, Councilman Tony Wood asked why companies are making significant job commitments in Hickory. “Where are these companies getting their confidence that they can fill these jobs?” Wood said. “I mean, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of investment ,and I can’t imagine them making a wager with that kind of money without having a high degree of confidence that they can fill the jobs that they’re creating.”
Millar responded that companies study the markets and feel that they can fill jobs if they take steps to adapt to the market by doing things such as providing additional flexibility to workers
He also said the area’s geographic position and the intense focus on workforce development, an effort the Hickory area adopted in the wake of the late-2000s recession, were also advantages. “How they are convinced, I would say that being a part of North Carolina, being a part of the Charlotte region, being part of a city that has been aggressively addressing workforce issues,” Millar said.
