Eased restrictions sign of normalcy for some businesses

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, some businesses and facilities will be able to open without a limit on capacity. Others will be able to increase their capacities.
The eased restrictions start Friday, about one year after businesses first had to close under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders to limit the spread of the virus.
It’s a sign of better days ahead for Yoga Loft Conover owner Megan Sherrill.
“An increase is always good. If more people are allowed to come in, always welcome,” Sherrill said.
Gyms and fitness centers are among businesses allowed to welcome 75 percent of their capacity, along with restaurants, breweries, bars, pools and more.
Sherrill and her sister Peggy Owensby took over the studio on April 1 of 2020, right as gyms had to close. The pandemic has made for a difficult year, Sherrill said.
“It’s been challenging but it’s also been a really good opportunity for us to grow,” she said.
As restrictions have eased, the sisters say they are looking forward to more people venturing out and joining their studio.
“Yoga is so much about connection. So when you feel like that connection is isolated it’s really hard,” Sherrill said. “It will be nice to be able to welcome people coming back in.”
The executive order also allows sports venues to seat 50% of their capacity, just in time for Friday night high school football.
Hickory High School will play South Caldwell at home Friday evening at 7 p.m. The school system will be ready to allow more fans, students, and families to attend by then, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district, said.
“It will be our Senior Night!” she said.
Tickets will not be sold at the game and must be purchased online before arriving, Snowden said. Tickets can be purchased online at hickoryhigh.hickoryschools.net.
Other local sports teams are mulling over what the expanded capacity means for them.
Hickory Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio said the minor league baseball team is excited that they will be allowed to welcome more fans as the 2021 season draws closer. He said the Crawdads will still have limitations.
Locascio said the team will attempt to allow up to 50% capacity at L.P. Frans Stadium. He added that fans will need to stay six feet apart and many seats will still need to be blocked off to accomplish that goal.
“It’s a sign we are moving in the right direction,” Locascio said.
He added that he hopes that the restrictions will continue to be lifted as the year goes on. Individual tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale in April and season tickets are available for purchase on the Hickory Crawdads website.
At Lenoir-Rhyne University, little has changed when it comes to football. Although the university can now allow up to 50 percent capacity at home games, Lenoir-Rhyne will operate under current plans for the remainder of the spring season, according to Jeremy Zalacca, associate athletic director for athletic communications at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
“We do not anticipate anything changing since the capacity numbers we’ve set are based on ensuring spectators can safely and adequately social distance,” Zalacca said. “We have performed an assessment of all of our venues and have calculated the number of spectators each venue can hold while ensuring fans can sit socially distant with their party away from other fans.”
Currently, Lenoir-Rhyne allows a maximum capacity of 1,200 fans to their football games.
Zalacca said the university hopes that by fall 2021 the guidelines will further relax and the Bears will be able to increase their spectator capacity then.
The new executive order Cooper signed Tuesday goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. It allows low-risk businesses to have full capacity, including museums, retail businesses, salons and personal care businesses.
For the Catawba Science Center, the capacity restrictions haven’t been a burden because admissions are still low, Executive Director Tracy Hall said. She said the removal of any capacity limit may be a signal to visitors that the museum is a safe place to visit.
“We’re very excited and somewhat surprised — it wasn’t something I knew was going to be happening,” Hall said.
Even when the building as a whole doesn’t reach capacity limits, employees of the Science Center make sure each room doesn’t get too crowded.
As the rules ease up, Hall is looking forward to the future.
“It feels like things are getting a little back to normal,” she said. “We’ll still try to manage the crowds. … They’ve said we can be at 100 percent capacity but that doesn’t mean we’re changing any of our cleaning protocols.”
The governor’s announcement Tuesday won’t directly affect Heather von Drehle Fleissner’s Gräfin Blau Spa & Salon in Hickory. But as restrictions ease she is seeing an increase in business.
The spa hasn’t been hindered by capacity restrictions because they typically don’t have a large number of guests at one time even in a typical year, Fleissner said.
In recent weeks, as more business restrictions have eased and COVID-19 cases have decreased, Fleissner has seen an influx of business. The latest change could bring more people out of their homes, and Fleissner is ready.
“I think we have definitely noticed a change with clients coming out more,” she said “We’ve always tried to keep everything extremely private and keep everything as socially distanced as possible.”