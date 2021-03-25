Eased restrictions sign of normalcy for some businesses

The executive order also allows sports venues to seat 50% of their capacity, just in time for Friday night high school football.

Hickory High School will play South Caldwell at home Friday evening at 7 p.m. The school system will be ready to allow more fans, students, and families to attend by then, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district, said.

“It will be our Senior Night!” she said.

Tickets will not be sold at the game and must be purchased online before arriving, Snowden said. Tickets can be purchased online at hickoryhigh.hickoryschools.net.

Other local sports teams are mulling over what the expanded capacity means for them.

Hickory Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio said the minor league baseball team is excited that they will be allowed to welcome more fans as the 2021 season draws closer. He said the Crawdads will still have limitations.

Locascio said the team will attempt to allow up to 50% capacity at L.P. Frans Stadium. He added that fans will need to stay six feet apart and many seats will still need to be blocked off to accomplish that goal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a sign we are moving in the right direction,” Locascio said.