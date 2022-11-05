 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Early voting ends Saturday; more than 20,000 have voted so far in Catawba County

  • 0

More than 20,000 Catawba County residents have already cast their ballots as the early voting period draws to a close.

Early voting runs through Saturday. As of Wednesday, nearly 22,000 residents out of more than 110,000 registered had voted at the county’s five early voting sites.

A new Gallup poll finds most Americans believe the votes in the midterms will be accurately counted.

Residents can vote at any of the five early voting sites regardless of where they live. The most highly-trafficked early voting sites are at the library in Newton and the Highland Recreation Center.

Residents who are not registered to vote can register when they go to vote during early voting. Voters using same-day registration will be asked to provide a document such a government ID or utility bill that lists the individual’s current address.

Election Day is Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Early Voting Schedule

Early voting dates/times: Early voting polls are open through Saturday.

Times:

8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Early Voting Locations

Catawba County residents can vote at any of the following early voting sites, regardless of where they live:

  • Highland Recreation Center, 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, Hickory
  • Newton Main Library, 115 W. C St., Newton
  • Conover Station, 403 Conover Station SE, Conover
  • Southwest Library, 2944 N.C. 127 S., Hickory
  • Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert