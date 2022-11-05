Early voting ends Saturday; more than 20,000 have voted so far in Catawba County

More than 20,000 Catawba County residents have already cast their ballots as the early voting period draws to a close.

Early voting runs through Saturday. As of Wednesday, nearly 22,000 residents out of more than 110,000 registered had voted at the county’s five early voting sites.

Residents can vote at any of the five early voting sites regardless of where they live. The most highly-trafficked early voting sites are at the library in Newton and the Highland Recreation Center.

Residents who are not registered to vote can register when they go to vote during early voting. Voters using same-day registration will be asked to provide a document such a government ID or utility bill that lists the individual’s current address.

Election Day is Tuesday.