Early voting begins today; Greenway to offer free rides to polls

This story was updated at 8:56 a.m. to correct information about the ID requirements for same-day registration.
Early voting starts today with enhanced health precautions, such as social distancing and regular sanitization in place.
“We anticipate a busy Election Day this year, so we encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity to vote early here in Catawba County,” Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said via a release from the county.
The registration deadline to vote on the Nov. 3 Election Day has passed but voters who have not registered will have the opportunity to register and vote under early voting's one-stop provision.
Residents may go to any of the five early voting polling places and register before voting.
People who are not already registered to vote may be asked to show a document such as a government-issued photo ID, copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, student ID with proof of campus residence or a government check to establish the person’s residence for same-day registration.
Only political observers appointed by the political parties are allowed to monitor election proceedings from within the 50-foot buffer zone.
Individuals are allowed to stand outside the buffer and engage in activities like passing out campaign literature or sample ballots, talk to voters and report any concerns they see to election officials.
No one is allowed to intimidate or interfere with voting.
Need a ride to the polls?
Greenway Public Transportation will be offering free rides to early voting sites along its fixed and flex routes in Catawba, Alexander and Burke counties.
Voters may also call 828-464-9444 to arrange free van transportation to the polls. People using the van service are asked to call three days ahead of time.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
