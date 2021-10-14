Early voting begins in Catawba County: What you need to know

Today is the first day of early voting in Catawba County for residents of six municipalities and two school systems.

Conover, Newton, Maiden, Claremont, the town of Catawba and Brookford all have seats up for election.

In the Hickory school system, the seats for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 are up for grabs. Three seats in the Newton-Conover school system are on the ballot this year — two Newton district seats and one Conover seat.

Elections in the cities and towns are all at-large and therefore all seats can be voted on by all residents regardless of where they live in the municipality.

For the school board seats, however, residents must live within the district with a seat up for election in order to vote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents can check their school ward by visiting www.catawbacountync.gov and clicking the “Elections” link under the county services tab.

From there, scroll down to the “Check Your Registration” link and enter your information to see your ward and view your sample ballots.

During the early voting period that runs through Oct. 30, residents will vote at the Catawba County Library in Newton, regardless of the municipality or school system in which they reside.