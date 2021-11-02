 Skip to main content
Early results posted as polls close in Catawba County
0 Comments
Early results posted as polls close in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
110221-hdr-news-earlyreturns-p1

Campaign workers wait for voters in the  early morning hours on Election Day at West Newton Precinct.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The polls have closed and early election returns are coming in across Catawba County.

The initial returns from early voting showed challengers Cameron Ramseur, Holly Crafton-Lay and Danny Lee Kiser leading the eight-candidate field in Maiden.

In addition, Maiden Mayor Max Bumgarner was trailing the write-in vote by 19 votes or nearly 21% of the early vote.  The breakdown of the write-in vote is not known now but Zane Hudson mounted a write-in campaign for Maiden mayor. 

In Conover, Brenda Powell, another challenger, was in first followed closely by incumbents Mark Canrobert and Joie Fulbright, who were tied with 191 votes each.

Jim Green had a 30-vote lead in the race to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Don Beal.

Former Councilman Roy Johnson was leading in Newton, followed by incumbents Ed Sain and John Stiver.

The Record will provide updates on the outcomes of the races in the next few hours.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

