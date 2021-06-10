Documents: Hickory arch splintered when workers started lifting

“The damage consisted of a splintering of the members at the lower bolted connection to the (steel assemblies),” Gilham wrote.

Gilham proposed a fix involving Gorilla glue, self-tapping screws and epoxy.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is currently reviewing the repair plan, according to the city.

The city did not acknowledge any splintering or cracks in a May 19 news release providing an update on the status of the arches. The closest the release came to describing the condition of the arches was to say they would need reinforcement.

In response to a question about why they did not release more specific information, city leaders said: “We have said it exhibited signs of stress.” The original release made no direct reference to signs of stress.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the responses from the city to questions about the arches are official statements of the city and are not attributable to any one official.

Hickory City Council members were also apparently not informed about what, exactly, happened with the arches.

Councilman Tony Wood and Councilman David Williams said Wednesday they were not told that part of the arch splintered.