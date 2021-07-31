Do you know who represents you in DC? League of Women Voters raises redistricting awareness

The current maps will not remain in place for long, however. The state legislature will have to draw a new map that will include an additional Congressional district because of the growth in the state’s population.

The process has been delayed by the late release of census data, but the data needed for redistricting is expected to come out by Aug. 16, with a second release of the data in an easier-to-use format scheduled for Sept. 30.

League President Deb McGivern said the organization hopes lawmakers will be transparent and do what is best for residents as they create the new districts.

“We would like to make sure that they take the community’s interest in mind as they draw the lines,” McGivern said. “We know (all the districts) are going to need to be redrawn because we get another Congressional seat in North Carolina, which is a wonderful thing, but let’s make sure that everybody’s voice is counted and counted equally.”

Panel discussion Aug. 16

The league’s focus on redistricting will continue into August with events such as a panel discussion featuring N.C. NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

