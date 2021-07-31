Do you know who represents you in DC? League of Women Voters raises redistricting awareness

About a dozen volunteers took part in an effort, led by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley, to spread awareness about redistricting Thursday evening.
The group met near Café Gouda and then spread out to neighborhoods in and near northeast Hickory and St. Stephens to walk the streets and hang informational notices on door handles.
Those areas were chosen because they are right at the boundary of the Fifth Congressional District, which is represented by Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, and the 10th Congressional District represented by Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry.
North Carolina’s districts were last changed in 2019 when a state court approved maps drawn by the N.C. General Assembly.
The map, which remains current and was used in the 2020 elections, changed representation in Catawba County by giving more territory to Foxx’s district.
The boundaries are such that people living across the street from each other may be in different districts, a fact the volunteers hoped to highlight with their work.
Lynn Spees, one of those who was going out with the information, said he only learned about the division in his own neighborhood recently.
“That was like, ‘Wow, what is going on? What were they thinking?’” Spees said.
The current maps will not remain in place for long, however. The state legislature will have to draw a new map that will include an additional Congressional district because of the growth in the state’s population.
The process has been delayed by the late release of census data, but the data needed for redistricting is expected to come out by Aug. 16, with a second release of the data in an easier-to-use format scheduled for Sept. 30.
League President Deb McGivern said the organization hopes lawmakers will be transparent and do what is best for residents as they create the new districts.
“We would like to make sure that they take the community’s interest in mind as they draw the lines,” McGivern said. “We know (all the districts) are going to need to be redrawn because we get another Congressional seat in North Carolina, which is a wonderful thing, but let’s make sure that everybody’s voice is counted and counted equally.”
Panel discussion Aug. 16
The league’s focus on redistricting will continue into August with events such as a panel discussion featuring N.C. NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The panel discussion is free and open to the public.
