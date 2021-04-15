 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Developer wants to submit new plans for Maiden housing project
0 comments
alert featured

Developer wants to submit new plans for Maiden housing project

{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey and Pridemore Maiden Project

Steven Bailey, left, of Prestige Corporate Development speaks to the Maiden Town Council in support of a proposed residential development as Brandon Pridemore, another representative of the developers, looks on during the March meeting of the Maiden Town Council. The developers are looking to submit new plans for the project after the previous ones were rejected by the town council. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Developers are looking to submit new plans for a residential development in Maiden following rejection of their previous proposal by the Maiden Town Council in March.

Prestige Corporate Development is planning to hold a community meeting on April 21 to get input on the new plans, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said.

Prestige previously sought to build a 349-unit housing division on undeveloped land near Business U.S. 321.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The proposal met strong opposition from the public, with several residents saying at the March council meeting that the project was not suitable for the community because its density was too high.

The town council ultimately sided with the opposition and voted 4-1 to reject the plans.

Herms said more details on the new proposal would be available at the meeting but that it seems like the new plans will have a lower density than the original.

“The conversations I had with them, it led me to believe that they were going to try to make a little bit bigger lots with a little bit smaller number of houses,” Herms said.

Prestige representative Robert Davis said the company is “fully committed to working with staff and officials on the proposed development”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Community Meeting Details

When: Wednesday, April 21 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert