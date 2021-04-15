Developer wants to submit new plans for Maiden housing project

Developers are looking to submit new plans for a residential development in Maiden following rejection of their previous proposal by the Maiden Town Council in March.

Prestige Corporate Development is planning to hold a community meeting on April 21 to get input on the new plans, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said.

Prestige previously sought to build a 349-unit housing division on undeveloped land near Business U.S. 321.

The proposal met strong opposition from the public, with several residents saying at the March council meeting that the project was not suitable for the community because its density was too high.

The town council ultimately sided with the opposition and voted 4-1 to reject the plans.

Herms said more details on the new proposal would be available at the meeting but that it seems like the new plans will have a lower density than the original.

“The conversations I had with them, it led me to believe that they were going to try to make a little bit bigger lots with a little bit smaller number of houses,” Herms said.

Prestige representative Robert Davis said the company is “fully committed to working with staff and officials on the proposed development”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

