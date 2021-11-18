Developer to build new townhomes following approvals from Hickory City Council

Fifteen luxury townhomes will be coming to southeast Hickory after Hickory City Council votes to annex and rezone land on and near Renwick Drive on Tuesday.

Charlotte-based Preston Land Holdings plans to build the townhomes on nearly 3 acres of land.

Preston holdings has said they intend to build 15 units, though the new high-density residential zoning would allow for up to 34 units on the land in question.

Planning Director Brian Frazier told the council that while the requested high-density residential zoning for the land was not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, the city staff and the Hickory Regional Planning Commission felt it was appropriate for the area.

The only person to speak during the public hearings was Eric Yeargain, a developer involved with the project.

Yeargain and the companies he works with have had a major role in developing the Startown Road corridor.

He was involved in the construction of the Preston Ridge apartments. In July, he secured an annexation and rezoning for a housing project between Short Road and Eller Drive that promises around 300 houses.