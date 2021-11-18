Developer to build new townhomes following approvals from Hickory City Council

Fifteen luxury townhomes will be coming to southeast Hickory after Hickory City Council votes to annex and rezone land on and near Renwick Drive on Tuesday.
Charlotte-based Preston Land Holdings plans to build the townhomes on nearly 3 acres of land.
Preston holdings has said they intend to build 15 units, though the new high-density residential zoning would allow for up to 34 units on the land in question.
Planning Director Brian Frazier told the council that while the requested high-density residential zoning for the land was not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, the city staff and the Hickory Regional Planning Commission felt it was appropriate for the area.
The only person to speak during the public hearings was Eric Yeargain, a developer involved with the project.
Yeargain and the companies he works with have had a major role in developing the Startown Road corridor.
He was involved in the construction of the Preston Ridge apartments. In July, he secured an annexation and rezoning for a housing project between Short Road and Eller Drive that promises around 300 houses.
Near the site where the townhomes will go in, Yeargain and his associates plan to build 72,000 square feet of office space. He said in July that the office space and townhomes are part of the Hawks Ridge development.
Speaking to the council Tuesday, Yeargain said he was working to provide different forms of housing to meet the needs of the city.
“We’re trying to solve a housing problem and, as we’ve indicated in the past, we know we can’t do that in a one-dimensional manner,” Yeargain said.
In July, Yeargain, who works as a land development manager for Neill Grading & Construction Co., said the plan was to start construction of the townhomes and some of the office space next year.
Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller also discussed trends in residential and commercial growth during his quarterly financial presentation covering July through September.
The city did see a decrease in the number of residential permits during the first three months of the fiscal year — 98 permits this year versus 123 permits in that time last year.
Miller attributed this decrease to timing.
“If you take a three-month period and a three-month period, one’s going to be higher, one’s going to be lower,” Miller said. “I don’t sense any slowdown in the residential or commercial activity. I think we’re going to be very, very pleased this year.”
The value of residential permits dropped from $11.2 million last year to $10.7 million this year.
Commercial growth was strong, with 79 new permits representing $66.4 million in value, compared to 59 permits worth $19.4 million during the same period last year.
The robust growth in commercial value raised the total value of all permits issued in that time to a little more than $77 million — up from $30.6 million for all commercial and residential permits the previous year.
“In a good year, we’re at $100 or $120 million in value and we’re already at $77 million in the first three months so that’s certainly a positive sign,” Miller said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.