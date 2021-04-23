Developer shares updated plan for Maiden housing project with the public

Even with these changes, several residents raised concerns over issues such as density, the effect on traffic and town resources and drainage around the property.

“I just think it’s too much at one time,” Maiden resident Mike Burleson, 66, said. “It’s 100 less houses but it’s still a lot of houses and everybody is concerned. It’s the traffic that’s going to overwhelm the town. And I’m all for growth a little at a time.”

Another resident, John Williams, 75, said the ideal amount of development in Maiden is none.

“Just like it is,” Williams said. He added: “We don’t have problems. We don’t have riots. We don’t have anything like that. All the people up here are good people.”

Not all feedback was negative. Former Maiden Mayor Bob Smyre, 85, and his wife Margo, 70, spoke positively of the development.

“There’s a lot of job opportunities in Maiden and now this provides a place for people to actually settle and start a family,” Margo Smyre said. “So I think that’s a plus.”

Bob Smyre said he liked “to see progress in a good and steady manner” and it seemed to him the new development would be a way of achieving that type of growth.