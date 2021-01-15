Details scarce on incentive package; Hickory council, Catawba County board to hold joint meeting on incentives

However, the notice does not specify how much of the land falls into each category or if the company will be paying the fair market value or some lower price as a type of incentive.

No amounts for the value of the incentives from the city or county are provided. Nor is it entirely clear what the company’s obligations are under the agreement.

When the company’s plan to locate was announced, some commitments were outlined. The company intends to invest at least $52 million and hire 101 workers.

The notice for the meeting says that “consideration shall consist of the creation of new jobs, real property improvements and additional value for ad valorem taxes.”

It is not specified whether the stipulations are the same as those announced in December of if additional conditions will be required.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said this week that terms were still being finalized.

Guess said the details likely would not be revealed to the public until the meeting, saying the parties are still having confidential discussions.