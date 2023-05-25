Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw said the university is now headed in the right direction after having to make some cuts in light of declining enrollment.
In December, the college laid off 27 employees to help make up for a budget shortfall brought on by an enrollment drop caused by the pandemic.
During his budget presentation to Catawba County commissioners, Hinshaw said the changes at the college have put it in a better position.
“We have done what we needed to do,” Hinshaw said. “We’ve had to suspend some programs. We’ve had to eliminate some things that were good to have for a college environment over time, but our budget is stable now because of the actions that we’ve taken.”
Hinshaw also said he undertook a reorganization at the college aimed at increasing accountability, a move which he said improved conditions for students. He also said the college has seen significant enrollment growth in the spring.
In addition to Hinshaw, the superintendents of Catawba County’s three school systems also appeared to discuss their funding requests.
The requests discussed included construction of the new Maiden Elementary School, renovation of Maiden Middle School, the second phase of construction and renovation at Newton-Conover High School and renovations at Hickory High School.
In a lighter moment, Newton-Conover Superintendent Aron Gabriel displayed several wrestling action figures and quoted the catchphrase of former professional wrestler “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s “Everybody has a price” catchphrase to make a point about the value of education.
Gabriel finished his remarks by presenting the county commissioners with a championship belt as a sign of thanks for their support of public education.