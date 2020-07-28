CVCC growing cosmetology school with $2.9 million move

The cosmetology school at Catawba Valley Community College is moving to a new building that's closer to the main campus and large enough to double the class size, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said.

On Startown Road, across the street from the college, Lat Purser and Associates and Neill Construction Company are building affordable housing and commercial space on 23 acres. CVCC will use 10,000 square feet of that commercial space for the Cosmetology Center, Hinshaw said.

It will cost about $2.9 million to make the building ready for the school, including the furniture, and the lease will be $200,000 per year.

To complete the project, the finance and personnel subcommittee of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners recommended approving the transfer of $2.9 million to the project. The money was originally intended for renovations to the CVCC engineering building.

The engineering building, left empty when the Workforce Solutions Center opened, will eventually house Challenger High School. The money was allotted by the county for the renovation in the 2019/20 budget.

The college decided the engineering building project could be delayed in favor of this opportunity, Hinshaw said.