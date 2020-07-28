CVCC growing cosmetology school with $2.9 million move

The cosmetology school at Catawba Valley Community College is moving to a new building that's closer to the main campus and large enough to double the class size, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said.
On Startown Road, across the street from the college, Lat Purser and Associates and Neill Construction Company are building affordable housing and commercial space on 23 acres. CVCC will use 10,000 square feet of that commercial space for the Cosmetology Center, Hinshaw said.
It will cost about $2.9 million to make the building ready for the school, including the furniture, and the lease will be $200,000 per year.
To complete the project, the finance and personnel subcommittee of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners recommended approving the transfer of $2.9 million to the project. The money was originally intended for renovations to the CVCC engineering building.
The engineering building, left empty when the Workforce Solutions Center opened, will eventually house Challenger High School. The money was allotted by the county for the renovation in the 2019/20 budget.
The college decided the engineering building project could be delayed in favor of this opportunity, Hinshaw said.
Currently, the cosmetology program operates in Newton, but the space is small and lacks parking, Hinshaw said. Every year, about 20 students are turned away from the program because the current capacity is 50 students. In the new building, which may be ready for move-in by January 2021, the school will be able to enroll 90 to 100 students, Hinshaw said.
The added space will also allow the school to expand the cosmetology program to offer credentials in all spa-related services, such as manicures and facials.
At the board of commissioners board meeting on Monday, the community college also requested the transfer of $775,000 for a stream bank stabilization project on the campus.
The board of commissioners already approved $1.7 million in fiscal year 2019-20 for the repair to a stream bank that has eroded. The bids for the project were nearly $700,000 higher than the estimated project budget. If the bank is not fixed, it could threaten storm water runoff systems, parking lots and the wet pond on campus, Hinshaw said.
The subcommittee recommended approving the transfer.
The full board of commissioners will vote on the fund transfers on Aug. 3.
