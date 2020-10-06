Courts open after COVID case; investigation shows no other cases

The contact tracing investigation into a positive COVID-19 case at the Catawba County Justice Center has concluded with no additional cases identified, Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon said Tuesday.

The clerk’s office and the courts were closed on Friday for cleaning after a positive case was confirmed on Thursday. No information on the individual who tested positive has been released.

The courts are open this week and Sigmon said things have been going well. She said she assisted in the investigation into the case along with the Administrative Office of the Courts and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“No symptoms, nothing has come up and anyone that wanted to go and be tested could,” Sigmon said. “So everything seems to be OK.”

She added there was limited exposure in this particular case.

Sigmon said health precautions, such as enhanced cleaning, have been in place since March in the clerk's office.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

