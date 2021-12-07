Court halts filing in legislative races; filing for other offices began Monday

About 20 minutes before filing was set to begin for the 2022 elections, Catawba County election officials received word that upended the filing process.
The N.C. State Board of Elections informed the local board that a state appeals court ruling halted filing for N.C. House, N.C. Senate and the U.S. House in response to legal challenges to the validity of the electoral maps adopted by the General Assembly last month.
Candidates in the state legislative races file in Catawba County while congressional candidates file in Raleigh.
“This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit their arguments to the Court of Appeals,” according to the message from the state board. “The court then will make a decision whether to continue the suspension or lift it. We will let you know as soon as we have further word from the courts.”
The stay on filing raises questions on when the elections for Congress and the N.C. General Assembly will be held. Currently, the primary is set for March 8.
The filing for other offices was allowed to proceed on Monday.
In the first hour of filing Monday in Catawba County, there was already a competitive race for county clerk of court.
Incumbent Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon and challenger Patty Cook, a Conover resident, put their names on the ballot in the Republican primary for the position.
Other than Cook, the first hour of filing consisted of incumbents filing for reelection. In addition to Sigmon, Sheriff Don Brown filed to run for reelection as a Republican.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton, Ward 5 Councilman David Zagaroli and Long View Mayor Marla Thompson filed for reelection. All the Hickory and Long View seats are nonpartisan.
Hickory and Long View would have had elections in November, but the votes were delayed until next year when census data needed for redistricting was released late.
The filing period runs through noon Dec. 17.
