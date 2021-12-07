Court halts filing in legislative races; filing for other offices began Monday

About 20 minutes before filing was set to begin for the 2022 elections, Catawba County election officials received word that upended the filing process.

The N.C. State Board of Elections informed the local board that a state appeals court ruling halted filing for N.C. House, N.C. Senate and the U.S. House in response to legal challenges to the validity of the electoral maps adopted by the General Assembly last month.

Candidates in the state legislative races file in Catawba County while congressional candidates file in Raleigh.

“This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit their arguments to the Court of Appeals,” according to the message from the state board. “The court then will make a decision whether to continue the suspension or lift it. We will let you know as soon as we have further word from the courts.”

The stay on filing raises questions on when the elections for Congress and the N.C. General Assembly will be held. Currently, the primary is set for March 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The filing for other offices was allowed to proceed on Monday.