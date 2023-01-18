Countywide property values grow 69% in new revaluation

Overall property values in Catawba County have surged nearly 69% in the four years since the county’s last revaluation, the county announced on Wednesday.

For comparison: the overall increase for the previous revaluation cycle was 8.5%.

The statistic on property value increases was included in the county’s announcement that they will be mailing notices of updated property values to owners later this month.

This rise in property value included an overall rise of 64% for residential properties and 75% for commercial properties. Changes to values of individual properties will vary based on factors such as location and type of property.

Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said last year North Carolina counties which conducted revaluations saw value increases in the range of 14% to 50%.

Revaluation is a state-mandated process in which counties update property values to reflect market conditions.

The revaluation is distinct from property taxation, though the two are linked. A rise in property values can allow local governments to generate the same amount of revenue with lower tax rates.

Property tax rates are set by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and the city councils of the incorporated communities throughout the county.

Local governments would consider any changes to tax policy in the coming months. New budgets for the next fiscal year would go into effect on July 1.

An appeals process is in place for property owners who believe their value has been wrongly appraised.

For more information about revaluation and resources available, visit catawbacountync.gov and click the “Tax” link under the County Services tab or call the Catawba County Revaluation Appointment Line at 828-282-2009.