County to lease 4 homes to transition people after incarceration

Catawba County plans to lease four houses it owns to be used as transitional housing for people getting out of jail or struggling with substance abuse.

The county plans to lease the four houses, all on Radio Station Road in Newton, to Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for $10 a year each for at least one year, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

Until recently, the homes were used as group foster care homes by the Catawba County Department of Social Services. The department shifted away from group foster homes to place children with families, which proved to be a better experience for foster children, according to information from the county. The transition left the houses empty.

At the time, houses currently being used by Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for transitional housing were growing in disrepair and weren’t worth investing in, Furtado said. The move from those homes to the Radio Station Road houses makes sense, she said.

The homes will be used as transitional housing as people get out of jail or prison or recover from substance abuse. The homes will also house peer support programs for those patients.