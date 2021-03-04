 Skip to main content
County spent $55,000 on phone system for vaccine appointments
CATAWBA COUNTY

County spent $55,000 on phone system for vaccine appointments

Catawba County has spent $161,000 for miscellaneous COVID-19 supplies and one large capital improvement. Officials expect to more than double that spend by June as the county pushes to get residents vaccinated quickly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the county to work across departments and be flexible in sharing resources in a way that means spending can’t always be attributed to one department, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. Instead, some spending falls in a countywide COVID-19 supplies budget category.

The board approved the new COVID-19 supplies fund to be used by any department with expenses for COVID-19 surveillance, detection, prevention and control, according to information from the county.

The $161,722 expenses incurred so far this fiscal year will fall under the new fund, as well as another expected $200,000 to cover the rest of the year, Berry said.

The money used so far has covered cleaning costs, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, air purifiers, plastic sneeze guards, testing expenses and other supplies needed to deliver services to citizens during the pandemic, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

About $55,000 of the funding was used for a new cloud-based phone system to support the county’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment line, McCauley said.

Budgeting for COVID-19 response has been difficult because of how unpredictable COVID-19 has been, Berry said.

Case Count

Catawba County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen 17,188 total cases since the pandemic began.

There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to public health. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 287.

North Carolina saw 2,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 868,056 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,290 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,399 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

42 new cases

17,188 total cases

21 hospitalized

287 deaths

16,507 recovered

23,165 vaccinated

Burke County

8 new cases

9,468 total cases

5 hospitalized

142 deaths

8,947 recovered

14,001 vaccinated

Caldwell County

19 new cases

8,735 total cases

14 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,248 recovered

12,804 vaccinated

Alexander County

13 new cases

3,932 total cases

10 hospitalized

81 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,156 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,502 new cases

868,056 total cases

1,290 hospitalized

11,399 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,607,586 vaccinated

Caldwell, Alexander and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002

