County spent $55,000 on phone system for vaccine appointments

Catawba County has spent $161,000 for miscellaneous COVID-19 supplies and one large capital improvement. Officials expect to more than double that spend by June as the county pushes to get residents vaccinated quickly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the county to work across departments and be flexible in sharing resources in a way that means spending can’t always be attributed to one department, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. Instead, some spending falls in a countywide COVID-19 supplies budget category.

The board approved the new COVID-19 supplies fund to be used by any department with expenses for COVID-19 surveillance, detection, prevention and control, according to information from the county.

The $161,722 expenses incurred so far this fiscal year will fall under the new fund, as well as another expected $200,000 to cover the rest of the year, Berry said.

The money used so far has covered cleaning costs, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, air purifiers, plastic sneeze guards, testing expenses and other supplies needed to deliver services to citizens during the pandemic, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

