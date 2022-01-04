County manager announces retirement; Berry will leave job in June

Catawba County Manager Mick Berry will retire at the conclusion of the county’s current fiscal year in June, according to a news release from the county.

Berry’s career in public service has spanned more than 30 years, nearly 20 of which were with Catawba County.

Berry joined Catawba County in 1990 as a budget analyst and served as IT director, finance director and assistant county manager before being appointed manager of the City of Hickory in 2004. Berry returned to Catawba County as manager in 2016, according to the release.

“Catawba County has experienced a critical period of economic and population growth, much of which can be credited to Mick’s visionary facilitation of the Board’s strategic plan,” Catawba County Commissioner and Board Chair Randy Isenhower said in the release. “His leadership, innovation and tenacity in working to make living better for our citizens have resulted in a long list of successes, including significant business investments, job creation, park system growth, EMS expansion, and major enhancements to the county’s quality of life. As the county’s CEO, Mick has skillfully assured the delivery of diverse services to our citizens while managing a complex budget and maintaining our low tax rate.