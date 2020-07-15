County expects to receive up to $6 million in COVID-19 relief

Catawba County is expecting to see aid money from the state government to help with COVID-19 response but what exactly the funding can be used for is still up in the air.

The state legislature designated $300 million for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Catawba County expects to get around $5-6 million for the county and its municipalities, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

The money is to be used to pay for past and future costs associated with the coronavirus -- possibly for cleaning supplies or personal protective equipment. The allowable uses have not been made clear, Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“The guidance that we’re getting as to what these funds can and can’t be used for … they are changing daily,” she said.

The county does know that at least 25 percent of the allocation must be shared with municipalities for eligible expenses, Furtado said.

The county must submit a plan to the state by Sept. 1, but the county is waiting for clearer guidelines as to how the money can be used before crafting the plan, Furtado said.