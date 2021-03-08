County EMS bases to be replaced in coming years

Catawba County is planning to replace all three of its EMS bases starting with the Newton base. An architect will develop a design that will work for all three locations.

The bases in Hickory, Newton and St. Stephens need replacing due to age and lack of storage area, Emergency Services Director Bryan Blanto said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners policy and public works subcommittee meeting.

County staff proposed hiring Winstead Architecture for $195,000 to plan the bases, Purchasing Manager Tina Wright said at Monday’s meeting. There is currently $172,000 set aside in the county’s budget for the EMS bases. With board approval, another $40,000 will be added.

The subcommittee recommended approval of the contract and budget transfer on Monday. The full board will consider the contract at the next regular meeting on March 15.

All three bases will be similar, with three ambulance bays and added storage, Wright said.

The location for the new Newton base is already chosen, near the current base off Southwest Boulevard in Newton. To move forward with the project, county staff asked for approval to demolish a building on the current site at 107 E. O St., Newton.