 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County EMS bases to be replaced in coming years
0 comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

County EMS bases to be replaced in coming years

{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County is planning to replace all three of its EMS bases starting with the Newton base. An architect will develop a design that will work for all three locations.

The bases in Hickory, Newton and St. Stephens need replacing due to age and lack of storage area, Emergency Services Director Bryan Blanto said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners policy and public works subcommittee meeting.

County staff proposed hiring Winstead Architecture for $195,000 to plan the bases, Purchasing Manager Tina Wright said at Monday’s meeting. There is currently $172,000 set aside in the county’s budget for the EMS bases. With board approval, another $40,000 will be added.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The subcommittee recommended approval of the contract and budget transfer on Monday. The full board will consider the contract at the next regular meeting on March 15.

All three bases will be similar, with three ambulance bays and added storage, Wright said.

The location for the new Newton base is already chosen, near the current base off Southwest Boulevard in Newton. To move forward with the project, county staff asked for approval to demolish a building on the current site at 107 E. O St., Newton.

The county also plans to demolish county-owned houses on D Street in Newton once used for transitional housing for formerly incarcerated people or people struggling with addiction. The houses are no longer livable, Wright said.

The five demolitions would cost $63,000. The full board will vote on the demolitions on March 15. Demolition could go forward as early as March 16.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert