County denied Mountain Creek Park grant; finds money elsewhere for pickleball courts, paved trail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County did not get a grant to pay for some additions at the new Mountain Creek Park as hoped. Instead, the county may pay for the additions at the park upfront to complete the park in one phase.

The county applied for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant of $438,600 for some amenities to the Sherrills Ford park, but was not one of the projects selected, Planning and Parks Director Jacky Eubanks said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

Instead of delaying those additions — which include a pickleball court and trails — the parks department found the money in other budgets, like leftover money from completed projects.

The money would come from voting equipment funds, the Justice Center capital improvement project, a court system addition, a parks improvement fund, and a library HVAC system upgrade that came in under budget.

“We’re asking you to consider allowing us to move some money in funds not needed and move forward with being able to really put together a dynamic park,” Eubanks said.