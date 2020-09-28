County denied Mountain Creek Park grant; finds money elsewhere for pickleball courts, paved trail

Catawba County did not get a grant to pay for some additions at the new Mountain Creek Park as hoped. Instead, the county may pay for the additions at the park upfront to complete the park in one phase.
The county applied for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant of $438,600 for some amenities to the Sherrills Ford park, but was not one of the projects selected, Planning and Parks Director Jacky Eubanks said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.
Instead of delaying those additions — which include a pickleball court and trails — the parks department found the money in other budgets, like leftover money from completed projects.
The money would come from voting equipment funds, the Justice Center capital improvement project, a court system addition, a parks improvement fund, and a library HVAC system upgrade that came in under budget.
“We’re asking you to consider allowing us to move some money in funds not needed and move forward with being able to really put together a dynamic park,” Eubanks said.
The additional $438,000 for the park, which has a total budget over $8 million, would build pickleball courts, an adventure playground, a mountain bike pump track and skills course, a paved, accessible trail connection the entrance to the lakefront and a .8-mile additional hiking and biking trail.
Eubanks said he feels the additions would make the park the county’s most comprehensive park. The park is slated to open in July 2021.
The subcommittee members, commissioners Barbara Beatty and Dan Hunsucker, expressed support of the funding change as did commissioners Kitty Barnes and Sherry Butler, who attended the meeting, as well. The full board of commissioners will vote on the funds at their next meeting on Oct. 5.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.