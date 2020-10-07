County commissioner candidates talk COVID-19, Confederate statue, police

I represented the people of Catawba County for over 30 years in the N.C. General Assembly. I was elected because I listened to the voters and was sensitive to their views and needs. My years as a legislator gave me a strong working knowledge of state government and how the collaborative process works among state, county and municipal entities. My experience as a public servant and my honesty and integrity are attributes that I will use to benefit all the people of Catawba County.

We need to get people productively occupied again, whether by going back to work or, if they’re not in the job market, by otherwise adjusting to the effects of the coronavirus. The coronavirus has been — and is — an unprecedented challenge to every one of us, and we are all in the same boat. And yet, with our own individual perspectives, personal situations and needs, we have all reacted differently as individuals. On the one hand, our county has weathered the storm well, but we still need to get back to living life in a “normal” way, though that will mean different things to different people. County government needs to build upon a variety of educational opportunities already in place, including Work Force Preparedness, to prepare people for available jobs. We need to create new jobs. The county needs to continue strongly supporting economic development. As individuals, we are all interested in making this county a great, safe place to live; and to do our part, we need to pitch in together with patience, perseverance and tolerance as we transition post-coronavirus to an even better county.