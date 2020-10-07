County commissioner candidates talk COVID-19, Confederate statue, police

Two seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners are up for election this year. One is left vacant by Commissioner Dan Hunsucker, who announced he would not be running for reelection this year. Incumbent Republican Barbara Beatty is running for reelection.
Beatty is joined in the race by former state representative Austin Allran, after both won in the Republican primary. Two Democrats are also running for the seats, Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins. Since only two Democrats filed for county commissioner, there was no primary race.
The Hickory Daily Record asked each candidate to answer several questions about their qualifications, the state of the county, COVID-19 and institutional racism. Below are their answers.
Barbara Beatty
What attribute serves or will serve you best if elected as a county commissioner?
While I believe possessing strong leadership skills is vital to success, the creation and understanding of partnerships are essential in business and government. A true leader ensures that every citizen's concerns are heard and understood, and when possible, engaged with action.
Here in Catawba County, we are indeed fortunate for our excellent community leaders, both private and public. I have had the distinct pleasure of working with these organizations and their fantastic people, the frontlines' faces who often face adversity.
During my life, I have served in many national, state and local positions, including the N.C. Local Health Department Accreditation Board, Greater Hickory Metropolitan Planning Organization, Catawba Valley Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Trivium Corporate Center Board. I am honored to be a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Catawba County Republican Party's 2018 Jesse Helms Award.
I have proudly served with past and current Catawba County commission boards that have worked together to bring economic and population growth through creating jobs and enhancing our strong quality of life while keeping taxes low.
While I possess strong leadership skills, those people who have worked alongside me are the true heroes. I have the want and the need to understand the concerns of our county's citizens. Like so many that I have joined over the years, together, we strive daily to provide the best quality of life for all of Catawba County.
"A rising tide lifts all boats." I have the knowledge, passion and time to continue moving this county forward and would appreciate your support and vote on Tuesday, November 3.
What do you think Catawba County's greatest challenge is, and how should it be addressed?
I believe the biggest challenge of Catawba County continues to be continued growth to provide our community's new and existing workforce with the quality and quantity of skilled workers needed for their ever-changing business.
We must continue to support public and private partnerships within all three county school systems, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College and the K-64 initiative, whereby we engage students of all ages, preparing them for viable and sustainable careers.
With these steps and working closely with our community education and business partners, Catawba County will continue to attract new business and industry that will offer advanced employment opportunities to citizens of all ages.
Where do you stand on the matter of the Confederate statue on county land, which a group of citizens is asking the county to remove? What should be done and why?
Catawba County has a rich and diverse history. We should celebrate our collective success and learn from the failures of the past. I am opposed to the current cancel culture and believe the statue should remain where it has stood for more than 113 years.
I am proud of the diversity of Catawba County and the collaborative effort between our county leaders, law enforcement and especially the citizens. They work daily to make Catawba County better.
Real progress comes through listening to your neighbors' concerns and following the guiding principles of loving your neighbor as yourself and treat them as you would have them treat you.
How do you feel about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything that should have been done differently? How should the county's response look going forward?
On March 18, 2020, Chairman (Randy) Isenhower declared a State of Emergency Proclamation due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. This proclamation allowed Catawba County Public Health to take proactive measures to ensure our citizens' health and safety.
As the situation and state guidance rapidly evolved, excellent communication with our community partners prevented the massive spread of the COVID-19 virus, unlike in many other state areas. Our county's medical providers and two hospitals, partnered with countless community organizations, led the way in case investigation, contact tracing and ensuring citizens' continuing education to prevent further transmission of this deadly disease.
Catawba County Public Health continues to provide service to the community by offering free COVID-19 education and supplying our citizens with daily updated COVID information via our dashboard. They have also helped prevent the spread of the virus among our community businesses and industries, residential living facilities and nursing homes and neighborhoods.
Our county's medical professionals have followed the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent future outbreaks. Although, and sadly, human lives have been lost in this battle, I am proud of our community response, exemplified by CVMC, Duke LifePoint (Frye), EMS, Catawba County Public Health and all health-care workers that continue to show resilience and committed collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.
With protests against police brutality and institutional racism happening around the country and even in Catawba County, what do you think should be Catawba County's response?
I believe Catawba County has the finest law enforcement officers in the country and will continue to support these brave men and women who risk their lives daily to keep our citizens safe. I am equally proud of our community leaders who have displayed the courage to raise the national issue locally.
The professional dialogue and discourse have been inspiring to see and makes me proud. I will continue to work with our county's law enforcement leaders to ensure that every citizen is treated with respect. If any instances of excessive force are identified, swift action will occur.
Austin Allran
What attribute serves or will serve you best if elected as a county commissioner?
I represented the people of Catawba County for over 30 years in the N.C. General Assembly. I was elected because I listened to the voters and was sensitive to their views and needs. My years as a legislator gave me a strong working knowledge of state government and how the collaborative process works among state, county and municipal entities. My experience as a public servant and my honesty and integrity are attributes that I will use to benefit all the people of Catawba County.
What do you think Catawba County's greatest challenge is, and how should it be addressed?
We need to get people productively occupied again, whether by going back to work or, if they’re not in the job market, by otherwise adjusting to the effects of the coronavirus. The coronavirus has been — and is — an unprecedented challenge to every one of us, and we are all in the same boat. And yet, with our own individual perspectives, personal situations and needs, we have all reacted differently as individuals. On the one hand, our county has weathered the storm well, but we still need to get back to living life in a “normal” way, though that will mean different things to different people. County government needs to build upon a variety of educational opportunities already in place, including Work Force Preparedness, to prepare people for available jobs. We need to create new jobs. The county needs to continue strongly supporting economic development. As individuals, we are all interested in making this county a great, safe place to live; and to do our part, we need to pitch in together with patience, perseverance and tolerance as we transition post-coronavirus to an even better county.
Where do you stand on the matter of the Confederate statue on county land, which a group of citizens is asking the county to remove? What should be done and why?
I'd rather see us focusing on jobs and helping small businesses get back on their feet. But having said that, my personal preference on this issue is that the historical monument in question, which is located at a historical museum and which memorializes county veterans, should stay where it is.
How do you feel about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything that should have been done differently? How should the county's response look going forward?
I think the county’s response has been reasonable, balanced and effective. Before this year, not one of us had experienced anything like the coronavirus. Everyone has done the best he or she could do under the circumstances. Catawba County has held down the infection, hospitalization and fatality rates commendably well. Our county, unlike some others, has not pursued an extreme course, one way or the other. We have acted calmly, following a balanced path, respecting both health guidelines and Constitutional rights at the same time.
With protests against police brutality and institutional racism happening around the country and even in Catawba County, what do you think should be Catawba County's response?
We need to support our local law enforcement officers and agencies and let them know we appreciate what they do for us. They have a very hard, sometimes dangerous job that demands a lot of skill, training and patience; and none of us is safe in our homes or businesses or at our leisure if we do not have adequate and well-trained law enforcement.
We will have wasted a lot of money on improving the common areas of our local municipalities and county if we don’t feel safe using them. If we don’t feel safe where we sleep, work and play, our municipalities and county will decline and decay. People will move someplace else. One of the ways the county can show its support for law enforcement is to adequately fund the departments, so that adequate training can be available and mandatory. Where there have been abuses in authority in other parts of the country, they have occurred due to inadequate training and/or poor management and discipline at the top. Fortunately for all of us, these tragedies have not occurred here. Abuses by law enforcement cannot be tolerated, and none of us is safe without adequate police protection. We must all work together for the common good.
Jerome Simpkins
What attribute serves or will serve you best if elected as a county commissioner?
My experience as a business owner in the financial industry has taught me the value and importance of listening. I pride myself on having an open mind and value acknowledging a person's wants and desires to the best of my ability.
What do you think Catawba County's greatest challenge is, and how should it be addressed?
Diversity. I think we need more diversity in key leadership positions. I believe diversity is the elephant in the room that needs to be addressed.
Where do you stand on the matter of the Confederate statue on county land, which a group of citizens is asking the county to remove? What should be done and why?
I understand history but I believe the Confederate statue should be relocated! I decided to join the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee to relocate the statue because it is simply offensive to people of color.
How do you feel about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything that should have been done differently? How should the county's response look going forward?
I totally support and agree with the county's response to COVID-19. The county has taken considerable measures to keep everyone safe, in my opinion. I believe the county should continue listening and following protocol as it has been.
With protests against police brutality and institutional racism happening around the country and even in Catawba County, what do you think should be Catawba County's response?
I think Catawba County needs to create more resources towards addressing the issues surrounding police brutality and racism.
Sitting down with the NAACP and Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee and other groups to discuss a plan of action to address these issues. The issues of police brutality and racism are real and I think the county can start with meaningful dialogue on a consistent basis. Not to have one meeting and resume daily activities. People want answers and real answers without feeling ignored. I would like to see the county become more progressive concerning these issues. I think the county's attitude should be "Let us talk."
Gabriel Sherwood
What attribute serves or will serve you best if elected as a county commissioner?
The attribute that will serve us all best now and going forward is understanding. I will work to understand the points of view of the other commissioners and gain from their experiences and wisdom, while also bringing an understanding of many in Catawba County that haven't felt heard. I am not an attorney and don't have decades of political connections or the funds that come with both, but have worked running a small plumbing business for the last three years while getting two kids out of high school and one into elementary. That perspective of day-to-day life now will diversify our honored board a little bit.
What do you think Catawba County's greatest challenge is, and how should it be addressed?
Catawba County's farmers have taken a hit from the policies of the current federal administration, and our farmers are losing their livelihoods and/or are needing public assistance to make it in larger and larger numbers. Also, forecasts for local effects of climate change predict farmer's yields will fall even more over the next 20 years. Before any action can be taken, acknowledgement must come from those entrusted to solve these problems. I will be that voice on the board, as well as the voice for those suffering the inequality of access in Catawba County.
Our poverty numbers are also higher than the state average which heightens the inequality in our area as growth leaves too many behind. Once folks feel like they are out of the game they become apathetic to the outcome. Then despair and desperation can take over, while ownership in one's own community and success lapses.
Again, acknowledgement of the problem is the first step to solutions. I will be the champion of responsible growth, a voice for our struggling citizens now and in the future. We will leave no one behind, and though we can't save every farm or be sure every citizen is successful, I will work for education access, for affordable housing access, and for better access to public transportation. Those investments in our people open doors to bigger and better opportunities and lessen the sting of change.
Where do you stand on the matter of the Confederate statue on county land, which a group of citizens is asking the county to remove? What should be done and why?
The Confederate statue is on county land, however it is on the grounds of the Catawba County History Museum and not a seat of current government power. I believe Confederate memorials should be in museums, so changes that need to be made should be suggested by petitioning the board of the Catawba County Historical Association.
How do you feel about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything that should have been done differently? How should the county's response look going forward?
County Management's response has been very good. With the COVID-19 Dashboard online to keep up to date information on infection numbers, as well as resource announcements for those in need of help and case studies for reference, the duty to inform and support our citizenry has been well performed by our public servants. Sheriff (Don) Brown did the right thing in making sure there was no public legal pressure put on businesses that didn't want confrontation with patrons, and though I don't think politicized statements aimed at state government are any more helpful than redundant resolutions pandering to mostly unfounded fears here in the county, our board's actions have been appropriate for the situation.
As far as our people and what to do going forward, be smart, be considerate, be safe. If a business asks for masks, let's empower them the same as we do when we wear our shirt and shoes. I wear a mask when asked by policy or people. It's no threat to me and my individuality, but for those who are bothered by it I respect your opinion too and would hope that all people of differing opinions can move through this together with grace. Kudos to the people of Catawba County, because it seems we have treated each other with respect so far.
With protests against police brutality and institutional racism happening around the country and even in Catawba County, what do you think should be Catawba County's response?
As with any other issue, to accomplish our goals we listen to those who are affected, acknowledge the problem, incorporate Catawba County residents of all backgrounds to discuss issues and find solutions that work for everyone. We have a good sheriff who considers all those he protects and serves, our municipalities have reasonable and responsive leadership running their police forces, and to my knowledge we don't have an overt issue with policing here in Catawba County. So, some may say that's the end of it, but it's just the beginning of the work. Part of the continuation is responding with efforts toward inclusion, empowerment, and support of minority owned businesses and minorities feeling ownership in our communities. But, institutional issues require institutional changes, and we must be willing to see that one minority group in particular has been targeted more than any other with systemic socioeconomic policies intended to limit opportunities.
Through red-lining and school funding based on property tax values, African Americans have been at purposeful disadvantages in education and wealth building opportunities around the nation and here as well. Through a wasteful drug war that has disproportionately affected African Americans, even seeing that group targeted purposefully in the '80s and then demonized for the reaction leading to further lockdowns from laws in the '90s, voting rights and social status have further been curtailed. Many of the same issues being complained about now, those in power have created with the blessing of reactionary politics and blind indifference. Acknowledging that "Black lives matter" isn't saying any other life matters less any more than focusing on breast cancer means other cancers aren't important, it just means that it's time to take a look to specific needs and not be reactionary or indifferent.
Working with our leaders in the African American community to find ways to overcome the disgraces of the past, we can all find a path forward together that leaves no one unseen or unheard. Just like all the other times we must have a "lover's quarrel" with our country as Jefferson said a "true patriot" would when needed, this is just another battle in the American revolution, because it never ends as long as we strive to be better than we have been. So, I hope it never ends.
