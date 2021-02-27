County clerk role changing hands

Barbara Morris wasn’t quite ready to leave her post as Catawba County clerk after 16 years. After training her replacement, Karina Zamora, she knows she left the right person for the task.

Morris hopes like herself and some clerks before her, Zamora will turn the position into a career and stick with the county through years of recording county meetings, preparing information for county leaders and watching county business unfold.

Morris, now 65, first became the county clerk after leaving a 20-year career as a litigation paralegal. The then-county manager asked her personally to consider the role. It turned out to be a perfect fit, Morris said.

She watched the county grow, projects move forward and county leaders, namely the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, make decisions to shape the county.

“You get this front row seat of how much thought and consideration and caring is put in by the board and the management team and by all county employees. I get to see all of that,” Morris said.

The clerk is there for every meeting, crafts each agenda, writes resolutions and keeps track of public records.