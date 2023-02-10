As many of you are aware, Catawba County recently underwent our four-year cycle of real property revaluation with new values effective January 1.

Catawba County has revalued real property every four years since 1999 during both good and bad economic times. The results of the current revaluation are significantly higher than anything we have ever experienced across the county, and we are seeing similar results from revaluations in other counties in our region. This does reflect the good economy we enjoy locally.

Revaluation, and the formula for determining property values, is determined by state law and is based on real estate market data. It is basically like getting an appraisal on your house. When property values are up, it shows a community that is vibrant, with good jobs and incomes.

We commissioners have no input in the appraisal process. If we tried to influence property values, we would be violating state law. This is entirely an objective, market-driven process.

That said, your revaluation notice is NOT a tax bill. The amount of county real property taxes we all will pay is determined not only by the value of our real property, but also by the tax rate that will be determined by our county board. If your property is in a city, your elected municipal officials will determine that city’s or town’s tax rate.

In the upcoming months, we commissioners and the municipal councils will be engaged in budget discussions resulting in adoption of a tax rate that will determine our tax bills. It is highly likely the county budget we adopt will drop the tax rate in order to offset the increase in property values. I can assure you that in Catawba County, we will be committed to our tradition of fiscal conservatism throughout this process.

If you have questions about your specific revaluation, tax office staff are available to help. Call the Catawba County Revaluation line at 828-282-2009, and more information is available on our website at www.catawbacountync.gov.

Stay tuned.

Randy Isenhower

Chair, Catawba County Board of Commissioners