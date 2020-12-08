County buying 23 acres for $960,000

Catawba County is buying 23 acres in a prime development location in the southeastern part of the county.

The land, at the corner of N.C. 16 and N.C. 150, will be used for economic development, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

There are no specific plans for the land except that it will be used to create jobs and economic growth in the area, Berry said. The county is in talks with developers on how the property could be used.

“We’re very optimistic that this site will be able to be developed at your direction in a way to create jobs,” Berry said.

The county identified the area as a place where there is opportunity for development, so county staff started looking for potential projects, Berry said. They found the property and contacted the owner, Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Lowe’s had plans to build a new store there but decided not to, Berry said. Instead the county is buying the land for $960,000, about half of the property’s tax value, Berry said.

The development is part of the county’s effort to bring jobs to the Sherills Ford area.