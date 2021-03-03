Council approves $368k in contract changes; city staff touts economic progress

The Hickory City Council approved nearly $368,000 in contract changes for surveying and right-of-way acquisitions at its Tuesday meeting.
The new costs were change orders to its contracts with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineering.
The work will take place on and around Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW and is related to the walking and biking path the city will be constructing in that area.
The city previously listed portions of 15 different properties in that area for temporary or permanent easements.
With the newly approved changes, the total cost for the city’s contracts with Vaughn & Melton rises to almost $1.5 million.
The Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW projects themselves are estimated to cost around $12.5 million.
Yaidee Fox, the assistant to the city manager, gave a presentation on updates on the city’s overall bond program, which includes components like the Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW pieces as well as larger projects like the City Walk and Riverwalk.
The city has identified several goals for growth along that walking and biking trail system. These include 8,000 new jobs, 1,750 new housing units, 3,500 new people in the city and $500 million in private investment by 2035.
While the projects are not complete, Fox said the city has already seen some economic progress related to the projects.
She cited $371 million in investment, 397 housing units in the area around the trail and more than 4,400 new jobs — including 1,331 new jobs Fox described as permanent.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.