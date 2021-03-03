Council approves $368k in contract changes; city staff touts economic progress

The Hickory City Council approved nearly $368,000 in contract changes for surveying and right-of-way acquisitions at its Tuesday meeting.

The new costs were change orders to its contracts with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineering.

The work will take place on and around Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW and is related to the walking and biking path the city will be constructing in that area.

The city previously listed portions of 15 different properties in that area for temporary or permanent easements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the newly approved changes, the total cost for the city’s contracts with Vaughn & Melton rises to almost $1.5 million.

The Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW projects themselves are estimated to cost around $12.5 million.

Yaidee Fox, the assistant to the city manager, gave a presentation on updates on the city’s overall bond program, which includes components like the Old Lenoir Road and Ninth Street NW pieces as well as larger projects like the City Walk and Riverwalk.