Corning expansion to create 200 jobs by 2025
Scott Milalr Corning Expansion

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar discusses details of Corning's planned expansion on Tuesday. 

Cable manufacturer Corning will create 200 jobs and invest $150 million as part of an expansion of its operations at the Trivium Corporate Center located off Startown Road.

The governing bodies of Catawba County and Hickory jointly approved a total of up to $8.2 million in incentives on Tuesday. 

Those incentives include refunds of property taxes over several years as well as refund for the payment for the Stonemont Spec Building, which the company will be occupying and expanding as part of the project.

The city and county will be splitting the cost relatively evenly, with the city’s share being almost $300,000 more than the county’s overall.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar attributed that difference to the different tax rates in the city and county.

All county commissioners were present and voted in favor, as did the five members of the Hickory City Council who were at the meeting. Councilman David Williams and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams were not present.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that the company stands to receive up to $2 million in state incentives over 12 years, as well.

Millar said the new positions will average a minimum salary of $55,000, which is $11,000 more per year than the county average wage. The company will have to create those jobs by the end of 2024.

 

