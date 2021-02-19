Cooper criticizes school reopening bill; Catawba County lawmakers voted in favor

Gov. Roy Cooper expressed opposition to a school reopening bill that passed the N.C. General Assembly Wednesday. The bill was supported by Catawba County’s three lawmakers.

Sen. Dean Proctor and Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams all voted in favor of a revised version of Senate Bill 37.

The final version is like the previous ones in most respects and is aimed at returning students to the classroom. The bill leaves the door open for parents to request remote learning as an option but discourages schools from offering that as the only option.

Schools would have to provide in-person instruction under the less restrictive Plan A for special needs students unless those students are otherwise not allowed to take part in in-person learning.

All other students would be under Plans A, B or some combination of the two.

Parents and guardians would be able to request remote learning for their children.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School districts would also be able to implement remote learning in circumstances where COVID-19 exposures or cases cause a staffing crunch or force students to quarantine.

All three school districts in Catawba County currently offer in-person instruction in one form or another.