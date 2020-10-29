Construction nearly complete on publicly funded affordable homes in Hickory

The first of two affordable homes being built on city-owned property in Hickory has been completed and the second will be finished soon.

In January, the Hickory City Council approved an agreement with the Unifour Consortium housing program and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to use a $300,000 federal housing loan to build two homes on city-owned property.

The houses are located on Third Street Place SW in the Ridgeview community.

The project is intended to provide more affordable housing in the city. The houses are available to households making less than 80 percent of the area median income.

For a family of four, that means an income of $47,600 or less. The family must also be able to get a loan for the purchase, Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson said.

The 1,370-square-foot house that has been completed has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It is a one-story home.

The second home, which is two stories tall, is 1,200 square feet in size and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second home should be finished in another week or so, Dickerson said.

Habitat for Humanity and J&H Development were the builders of the respective homes.