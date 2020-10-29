Construction nearly complete on publicly funded affordable homes in Hickory

The first of two affordable homes being built on city-owned property in Hickory has been completed and the second will be finished soon.
In January, the Hickory City Council approved an agreement with the Unifour Consortium housing program and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to use a $300,000 federal housing loan to build two homes on city-owned property.
The houses are located on Third Street Place SW in the Ridgeview community.
The project is intended to provide more affordable housing in the city. The houses are available to households making less than 80 percent of the area median income.
For a family of four, that means an income of $47,600 or less. The family must also be able to get a loan for the purchase, Hickory Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson said.
The 1,370-square-foot house that has been completed has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It is a one-story home.
The second home, which is two stories tall, is 1,200 square feet in size and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second home should be finished in another week or so, Dickerson said.
Habitat for Humanity and J&H Development were the builders of the respective homes.
The total cost to build was nearly $313,000. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city budgeted community development funds to cover any expense above the $300,000.
Dickerson said neither home has been sold but 34 prospective buyers have expressed interest and the city has received 12 applications.
The city is also working with agencies that provide services such as down payment assistance to help with the process.
Any profits from the sale of the homes would go back to the council of governments.
Earlier this year, city leaders indicated more housing units could be built on city-owned property if the initial experiment works out.
For more information about the homes, call 828-323-7414.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
