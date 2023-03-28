Catawba County will be closing its Construction and Demolition Landfill starting May 1 and all waste previously accepted in that landfill will go the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.

It’s a transition the county anticipated but came a bit earlier than expected. Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Pete Shonka said county officials expected the landfill to reach capacity by November. The construction landfill will hit that mark about six months early because of higher disposal rates.

He attributed this to the amount of work going on around the county.

“Construction activity’s just really busy right now so there’s a lot of land clearing going on and a lot of house construction and renovation of businesses and things like that, so that generates that kind of waste,” Shonka said.

Since the construction landfill is used primarily by contractors, there would be little change for the general public.

The biggest change for the users of the construction landfill will be in the cost. While the rate for the construction landfill is $28 per ton, that cost is $37.96 at the municipal landfill.

Shonka said a state law passed in 2008 requires waste be disposed in landfills with linings. The construction landfill, which went into operation in 2002, does not have a lining but was allowed to be used to the end of its functional life since the landfill was already permitted, Shonka said.

He said the municipal landfill is an area that opened in 2020 and is expected to have eight or nine years of capacity left in the current cell. The landfill is developed in units called cells which consist of 10 to 20 acres, Shonka said.

Shonka said he estimates about 70 years of landfill capacity on the land they currently use. Landfill Superintendent Rodney Hamby said they have 546 acres permitted for landfill use.