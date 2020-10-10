Construction begins on Mountain Creek Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are just a lot of things for people from our county and others to come see how great our county is,” he said.

County leaders, parks staff and others involved in the project attended the event, including designing and building partners Wirth & Associates, J.D. Goodrum and Elevated Trail Design. The Catawba Lands Conservancy and the Carolina Thread Trail also partnered with the county to oversee the conservation of the land and add the trails to the Carolina Thread Trail.

The trails are already mapped out and about 65 percent are in place already, said Peter Mills with Elevated Trail Design. He and his crew walked through the entire park to map out the trails and find the best way to get the most out of the land, he said. They also focused on sustainable paths that don’t disrupt the environment.

“There will be a variety of trails for biking, hiking or both,” Mills said. “There’s nothing like this in the area.”

Bret Baronak with the Carolina Thread Trail said the land, which is under a conservation easement — meaning only certain things are allowed to be done on the easement area — is one of the largest conservation areas the Catawba Lands Conservancy has helped with. The park will provide an education resource to encourage people to consider why protecting natural resources is important.