Construction begins on Mountain Creek Park

In a small corner of 600 acres in southeastern Catawba County, the smell of freshly-cut pine trees wafted through the cool morning air on Friday.
Swaths of trees have been cut down in the past week, preparing for the county’s new Mountain Creek Park. County leaders gathered to celebrate Friday morning with a groundbreaking ceremony.
While sometimes groundbreaking ceremonies don’t mean the immediate start of construction, with this project, construction is well on its way. The park is expected to open in summer 2021 at a cost of about $8.5 million.
The entrance to the park, off Little Mountain Road in Sherrills Ford, is marked with a freshly graded and graveled road that contractors and designers will use in the coming year. Around it, trees have been cut down to make way for future paved roads, parking lots, a playground, visitor center and pickleball courts. The shape of the future park’s hub is already forming in the churned-up red dirt.
Only a small portion of the land, which surrounds a tip of Lake Norman, will be designated for the central part of the park, where there will be amenities, bathrooms, an education center and a mountain bike pump track. The rest will be filled with 19 miles of hiking and biking trails and will include lake access.
The park is a key to the county’s plan to promote development in the area, Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Isenhower said at the groundbreaking.
“There are just a lot of things for people from our county and others to come see how great our county is,” he said.
County leaders, parks staff and others involved in the project attended the event, including designing and building partners Wirth & Associates, J.D. Goodrum and Elevated Trail Design. The Catawba Lands Conservancy and the Carolina Thread Trail also partnered with the county to oversee the conservation of the land and add the trails to the Carolina Thread Trail.
The trails are already mapped out and about 65 percent are in place already, said Peter Mills with Elevated Trail Design. He and his crew walked through the entire park to map out the trails and find the best way to get the most out of the land, he said. They also focused on sustainable paths that don’t disrupt the environment.
“There will be a variety of trails for biking, hiking or both,” Mills said. “There’s nothing like this in the area.”
Bret Baronak with the Carolina Thread Trail said the land, which is under a conservation easement — meaning only certain things are allowed to be done on the easement area — is one of the largest conservation areas the Catawba Lands Conservancy has helped with. The park will provide an education resource to encourage people to consider why protecting natural resources is important.
Catawba County Parks and Planning Director Jacky Eubanks said the park’s visitor center will have an education area and the county plans to invite school groups to visit.
“We’re really excited about the education component because that’s always been part of our mission,” he said. A year from now, the county expects to have had thousands of visitors to the park, Eubanks said.
