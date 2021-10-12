Conover to name interim manager in special meeting

The Conover City Council is set to vote Monday on the appointment of an interim city manager at a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.

In September, Caldwell County announced Donald Duncan, Conover’s current city manager, would be taking over as county manager effective Nov. 1.

Mayor Lee Moritz said the council will vote on naming the interim but will not release the name based on the recommendation of City Attorney Susan Matthews.

“She said because council needs to have an official vote before we actually announce it,” Moritz said.

The mayor said Duncan’s last day as Conover manager will be Oct. 27.

He said the search for a permanent replacement for Duncan will be regional in scope and completed with the assistance of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

The city is aiming to post the position around the middle of this month and accept applicants for around 40 days, Moritz said.

It will be up to the next council, which will be seated following the certification of the results from the Nov. 2 election, to interview and select the next city manager.