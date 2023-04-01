The city of Conover has received a $40,000 grant to help the city explore options for creating a pedestrian trail between Conover and Hickory.

The grant comes from the Carolina Thread Trail, which is “a 15-county, two-state initiative designed to create a regional network of trails, blueways and conservation corridors that will link more than 2.9 million people,” according to the release from the organization announcing the grant.

Conover City Manager Tom Hart said the city applied for the grant to use the funding as a match for a $100,000 feasibility study grant through the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

However, the city was passed over for the NCDOT grant this year, Hart said.

“So we kind of need to fall back and call an audible. But I’m sure we’ll figure something out,” he said.

While the Carolina Thread Trail referenced a potential trail between the Gateway Park Greenway in Conover and downtown Hickory, Hart said the route of any future trail is still to be determined.

“There’s a big, broad, ambiguous line on a map, on a future plan map, that says there ought to be a pedestrian connection between Conover and Hickory, but the devil is always in the details,” Hart said. “You know, where exactly is it going to go?”

At this point, the city is exploring its options, which include applying for future NCDOT grants, Hart said.

“I think that if I start talking about it and start trying to move that needle today, it might be the kind of thing that we actually cut a ribbon on in 10 years or something like that,” Hart said. “I very much so realize that it’s a long-term project, but those kinds of things only happen if you start doing something about it.”