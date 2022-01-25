 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover to announce new city manager Friday
Conover is set to announce its new city manager at a special meeting Friday.

The purpose of the Conover City Council meeting on Friday, a release said, will be “to approve the contract of the city manager.” The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Conover City Hall at 101 First St., E.

The city’s search for a new manager began in the fall after longtime manager Donald Duncan left to become the new manager in Caldwell County. Jimmy Clark, the city’s former public works director, has been serving as interim manager.

Mayor Kyle Hayman said the city would not be releasing a name of the person selected until the contract was approved but he did say the applicants the council was considering were all working for other cities and towns.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has helped with the search.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

