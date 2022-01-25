Conover to announce new city manager Friday

Conover is set to announce its new city manager at a special meeting Friday.

The purpose of the Conover City Council meeting on Friday, a release said, will be “to approve the contract of the city manager.” The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Conover City Hall at 101 First St., E.

The city’s search for a new manager began in the fall after longtime manager Donald Duncan left to become the new manager in Caldwell County. Jimmy Clark, the city’s former public works director, has been serving as interim manager.

Mayor Kyle Hayman said the city would not be releasing a name of the person selected until the contract was approved but he did say the applicants the council was considering were all working for other cities and towns.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has helped with the search.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.