Conover names interim city manager

Recently-retired Conover Public Works Director Jimmy Clark will serve as Conover city manager until the city can permanently fill the position.

The Conover City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday afternoon to appoint Clark as interim city manager.

Clark, 65, served as the city’s public works director 35 years until his retirement earlier this year.

“I feel good about (stepping into the job),” Clark said. “Like the mayor was alluding to, I am familiar with the projects and I’m familiar with the staff and the operations of the city.”

Clark would work 15 hours a week under his contract and would need approval from the mayor to work more. After two months on the job, the council would be able to revisit the hours requirement and tweak it if necessary.

He will earn $65 an hour.

Conover’s longtime City Manager Donald Duncan will be leaving the position later this month to take over as the manager of Caldwell County.

The council is working with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments on a regional search, Conover Mayor Lee Moritz said earlier this month.