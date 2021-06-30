Conover mayor: I'm not running again

Conover Mayor Lee Moritz will be leaving the elected position once his term ends later this year.

Moritz, 63, said he will not file to run again, bringing an end to his 12-year tenure as the city’s mayor. Filing for Conover elections opens on Friday.

In a statement Wednesday, Moritz said being mayor was an honor.

“Overseen by God’s grace, our city team has been able to push our city forward,” Moritz wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added: “I can’t express in words how grateful I am for the privilege to serve the city I grew up in and later returned home to marry and raise my family.”

A new mayor is not the only change in government Conover voters will have a say in this fall. They will also be filing the seat left vacant by Councilman Don Beal.

Beal resigned from the council in April, citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest that might arise from his son taking over as the city’s finance director. He also said he is considering a campaign for county commissioner next year.

In addition to the races for mayor and the vacant seat, two other Conover City Council seats will be on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Mark Canrobert and Joie Fulbright.

Filing for the Conover elections starts at noon on Friday and runs through noon on July 16.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.