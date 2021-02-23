Conover Fire Department receives $2,857 COVID grant

The Conover Fire Department received a $2,857 federal grant that will go toward pandemic-related expenses, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry’s office.
Funds will be used for protective and sanitizing equipment.
“I am grateful for first responders like Chief (Mark) Hinson and his team in Conover who are dedicated to keeping their community safe and healthy,” McHenry said via the release. “This important grant will help expand resources and provide masks, gloves, sanitizer, and all of the tools that are such a necessity for our first responders during this pandemic.”
