 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conover Fire Department receives $2,857 COVID grant
0 comments
top story
CONOVER FIRE DEPARTMENT

Conover Fire Department receives $2,857 COVID grant

{{featured_button_text}}

The Conover Fire Department received a $2,857 federal grant that will go toward pandemic-related expenses, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry’s office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Funds will be used for protective and sanitizing equipment.

“I am grateful for first responders like Chief (Mark) Hinson and his team in Conover who are dedicated to keeping their community safe and healthy,” McHenry said via the release. “This important grant will help expand resources and provide masks, gloves, sanitizer, and all of the tools that are such a necessity for our first responders during this pandemic.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 23

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert