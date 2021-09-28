 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conover city manager to become Caldwell County manager
0 Comments
alert top story

Conover city manager to become Caldwell County manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Conover City Manager Donald Duncan will be the next county manager in Caldwell County, the county announced Tuesday.

Duncan will start in the position on Nov. 1.

"My family and I look forward to making Caldwell County our home,” Duncan said via a news release. “The commissioners and staff work hard to create opportunities and a wonderful quality of life for all residents. I am excited at the chance to continue to build upon their success."

Duncan will succeed Stan Kiser, who was fired from the position in May. The Caldwell County Board of Commissioners did not provide a reason for the firing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Conover will now have a vacancy of its own to fill.

Conover Mayor Lee Moritz said he had been in touch with at least one person about serving as interim manager but said nothing has been finalized. He declined to name any potential interim managers.

He said the Conover City Council will shortly begin the process of finding a permanent replacement.

Moritz also praised Duncan for his role in overseeing the city.

“We appreciate Donald’s leadership all the years he’s been here and certainly wish him nothing but the best with our neighboring county,” Moritz said.

Donald Duncan Mug

Duncan 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert