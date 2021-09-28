Conover city manager to become Caldwell County manager

Longtime Conover City Manager Donald Duncan will be the next county manager in Caldwell County, the county announced Tuesday.

Duncan will start in the position on Nov. 1.

"My family and I look forward to making Caldwell County our home,” Duncan said via a news release. “The commissioners and staff work hard to create opportunities and a wonderful quality of life for all residents. I am excited at the chance to continue to build upon their success."

Duncan will succeed Stan Kiser, who was fired from the position in May. The Caldwell County Board of Commissioners did not provide a reason for the firing.

The city of Conover will now have a vacancy of its own to fill.

Conover Mayor Lee Moritz said he had been in touch with at least one person about serving as interim manager but said nothing has been finalized. He declined to name any potential interim managers.

He said the Conover City Council will shortly begin the process of finding a permanent replacement.

Moritz also praised Duncan for his role in overseeing the city.

“We appreciate Donald’s leadership all the years he’s been here and certainly wish him nothing but the best with our neighboring county,” Moritz said.

