Conover city manager search is in interview phase

Conover leaders are in the process of interviewing candidates as part of the city’s search for a new manager.

The city manager position in Conover opened up last year when longtime manager Donald Duncan became the county manager in Caldwell County in November. Jimmy Clark, who recently retired as the city’s public works director, is serving as the interim manager.

The deadline for applications was near the end of November. Mayor Kyle Hayman said Conover officials have conducted five preliminary interviews with prospective managers and he hopes to have follow-up interviews this week.

Hayman said the city would not be releasing any names until the new manager is announced.

“All of these folks are currently employed with other municipalities so we don’t want to release that information until we are ready to extend an offer and an acceptance,” he said.

Hayman did say he was pleased with the pool of applicants, who he described as “extremely well-qualified.”

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is assisting with the search.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

