Congressional candidates McHenry, Parker talk COVID, qualifications

I stand with my Republican colleagues as we make our commitment to America, to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American dream.

David Parker

Why are you the right person to represent this district in Congress?

I have dedicated 40 years to serving the people of North Carolina. My concern for the quality of life and the rights of North Carolinians goes well beyond politics, and I have committed my life to supporting my North Carolina neighbors.

My campaign platform is based on the Golden Rule of “Love Thy Neighbor” and respect — love of neighbor — is the root of the work of American government in general and Congress in particular.

I bring a commitment to representing the real people here in North Carolina District 10, listening to their needs and fighting for what will make their lives better.

I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.

What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?