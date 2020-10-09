Congressional candidates Foxx, Brown make their case

What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?

We need to focus our time and energy on building a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, we had the lowest unemployment in a lifetime and one of the strongest economies in memory. We can bounce back stronger than ever.

But a strong economy requires low taxes, fair and free trade and the elimination of burdensome regulations that kill jobs. That means the federal government needs to be in the business of empowering job creators, not punishing them.

Too many Washington politicians think high taxes and more regulation will solve our problems. That’s simply not true. We have the most innovative economy in the world and saddling it with new rules and higher taxes only slows growth and kills jobs.

By keeping taxes low and eliminating unnecessary regulations we will foster a resurgent economy that leads the world in job-creation and innovation.