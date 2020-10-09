Congressional candidates Foxx, Brown make their case

Republican Virginia Foxx is seeking her ninth term as a representative from the Fifth Congressional District in this year’s election.
Her opponent, Democrat David Wilson Brown, ran against Rep. Patrick McHenry when his home town of McAdenville was part of McHenry’s district.
In addition to the major party candidates, Constitution Party candidate Jeff Gregory is also on the ballot.
Changes to the district maps mean that the winner of this year’s election will be serving a substantially altered district.
Currently, the Fifth District extends from Forsyth and Stokes counties in the east to the Tennessee border. The district extends into the northwestern section of Catawba County.
Under the map in effect for this election, the district now runs from the northwestern part of the state south to the South Carolina border, covering Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, Cleveland, Gaston counties and parts of Catawba and Rutherford counties.
The new district also includes additional territory in Catawba County, meaning some residents who were previously in McHenry’s district will be in Foxx’s this year.
Registered voters can confirm their district by visiting https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup and typing in their information.
Since the new counties in the district are strongly Republican, the changes to the map are unlikely to change the overall political character of the district.
Foxx and Brown submitted the following responses to questions about why they are the right person to represent the district, what the most important issue facing people in the district is and their views on additional action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia Foxx
Why are you the right person to represent this district in Congress?
There’s nothing more important to me that fighting for my constituents.
Since the first day I was elected to Congress I focused on providing the best constituent service possible. Every constituent deserves to be heard when they deal with the federal government.
My reputation of fighting tirelessly on behalf of my constituents is well-established, no matter your political affiliation.
I am laser focused on enacting solutions that help us quickly recover from the coronavirus pandemic and to get our economy back to record-breaking growth and job creation.
A strong economy is good for everyone and North Carolina is no exception. I won’t stop fighting for common sense solutions that will grow our economy and keep our nation strong.
What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?
We need to focus our time and energy on building a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, we had the lowest unemployment in a lifetime and one of the strongest economies in memory. We can bounce back stronger than ever.
But a strong economy requires low taxes, fair and free trade and the elimination of burdensome regulations that kill jobs. That means the federal government needs to be in the business of empowering job creators, not punishing them.
Too many Washington politicians think high taxes and more regulation will solve our problems. That’s simply not true. We have the most innovative economy in the world and saddling it with new rules and higher taxes only slows growth and kills jobs.
Support Local Journalism
By keeping taxes low and eliminating unnecessary regulations we will foster a resurgent economy that leads the world in job-creation and innovation.
What, if any, further actions do you believe the Congress should take to address the pandemic? If you do not believe further action is required, why do you feel that way? If you do believe further actions are needed, what specifically do you support?
Congress has already invested hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to directly deal with and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Billions have been spent to help states ramp up testing and make testing available to all Americans.
More than $10 billion has been invested in Operation Warp Speed, with the goal of developing a safe and effective vaccine on a scale and at a pace that has never before been seen in history. Plus, Congress has dedicated hundreds of billions more to help families, small businesses and health-care providers weather this pandemic.
At this point, Congress’s most important job is to provide close oversight of how these taxpayer funds are being handled to ensure this necessary and unprecedented outlay of taxpayer money is wisely used to defeat this virus and foster our recovery.
Signs are promising so far. Our nationwide testing capacity has expanded exponentially, our progress towards a safe and effective vaccine is on track and the beginnings of an economic recovery are starting to take root.
Much work remains to be done, but the massive investments that Congress made are already bearing fruit and have laid the groundwork for a strong recovery from the pandemic.
Are there any issues where your position differs from your party’s position? Please explain your reasoning, even if you completely agree with your party’s positions.
The reason I remain a conservative Republican member of Congress is because I agree with the Republican approach of limited government, individual liberty, a strong military, low taxes and prioritizing economic growth.
While I certainly don’t always agree with everything my Republican colleagues propose, the core principles of this party strongly align with my conservative political philosophy.
David Wilson Brown
Why are you the right person to represent this district in Congress?
I intend to legislate on behalf of all of the constituents in this district, whether you voted for me or not.
I do not and will never accept Corporate PAC money. I will not be someone who you question whether my vote has been bought.
What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?
I believe that our voting rights are at risk.
We need a new national Voting Rights Act that will require Department of Justice oversight of any new laws affecting voting access in every state.
We need independent redistricting panels to put an end to gerrymandering by any party, and we need to remove money from politics by putting an end to Citizens United. One person, one vote.
What, if any, further actions do you believe the Congress should take to address the pandemic? If you do not believe further action is required, why do you feel that way? If you do believe further actions are needed, what specifically do you support?
It’s unconscionable that we still do not have a national testing plan, a national requirement for masks, a singular contact-tracing database and full nationalization of PPE for first responders and medical staff.
Are there any issues where your position differs from your party’s position? Please explain your reasoning, even if you completely agree with your party’s positions.
I believe that we need Medicare for All, a single-payer solution for our nation to save us money and make sure that every American citizen has health care cover from cradle to grave.
We need the 800-pound gorilla (to) fight for us, not against our access to health care.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.