The Hickory City Council is set to vote on the annexation of a property that could eventually house a 141-unit apartment complex near Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Redwood Hickory 12th Avenue Southeast NCP1 LLC is requesting the annexation of 33 acres of vacant land at 3060 12th Avenue SE for the project, according to the council’s agenda packet.

The land is currently part of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, an area outside the city limits in which Hickory has zoning authority. The current zoning of the land allows for residential development up to 30 units per acre, according to the agenda packet.

The council is required to hold a public hearing on the annexation request. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory City Hall located at 76 N. Center St.