Company asks for more time on downtown retail project
Company asks for more time on downtown retail project

031621-hdr-news-emporium-p1

A developer who is working on creating new retail establishments at the old Emporium building in downtown Hickory is asking the city for additional time to complete the project.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A developer working to renovate a downtown building for retail use is asking the city of Hickory for more time to complete the work.

The Hickory City Council will consider the request at its meeting tonight.

Jacomine Investments received a $20,000 forgivable loan from the city last year to upgrade the former Emporium building at 16 Second St. NW. The building once housed a Woolworth store.

Company owner Jeff Jacomine specified that he wanted to renovate the building to house various types of shops like arts and crafts stores or a coffee shop.

Jacomine has requested a one-year extension for finishing up the renovations and occupying the building, citing the pandemic and effects of downtown construction as factors that have created delays, according to a document in the city council agenda packet.

If the change is approved by council, the company will have until May 20, 2022 to finish the upgrades and occupy the building.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

