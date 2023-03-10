The Catawba County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday morning to conduct a budget workshop.

The county sent notice of the meeting on Thursday. There were no details on what aspects of the budget the commissioners will be discussing.

The commissioners typically adopt a budget in June which goes into effect for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

This year’s budget will be the county’s first since the completion of the most recent property revaluation cycle which saw increases in the range of 50%-70%.

A dozen residents showed up to a commissioners meeting in February to express their concerns about what the rising property values would mean for their tax bills.

Commissioner Randy Isenhower said during the meeting that the county government would “be taking a really hard look at that tax rate so we don’t overburden our citizens.”

In a column he penned for the Hickory Daily Record last month, Isenhower wrote: "It is highly likely the county budget we adopt will drop the tax rate in order to offset the increase in property values."