The Catawba County Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected a rezoning request for a manufactured home park during their meeting Monday.

Skadoosh Properties asked the commissioners to rezone 31 acres at the end of Bush Drive near Conover from R-40 Residential to Manufactured Home Park for the purpose of building up to 74 manufactured homes at the site.

The Catawba County Planning Board was unanimously against the proposal for rezoning. They cited concerns about the septic system, runoff from the project and the ability of emergency services to respond effectively given the number of homes and the fact there is only one road leading to the property.

Some people who live near the proposed park spoke during the public hearing Tuesday. They shared similar worries about how a manufactured home park would affect quality of life in the area.

“If I were to come home and I would look over there and see a mobile home park on that hill, I would not want to stay there,” resident James Travis told the commissioners.

Developer Justin Ckezepis defended the plans for the project, saying it would provide affordable housing with minimal impact on public resources. He also said the likely number of homes would be less than 74 because of the need to comply with N.C. Environmental Health directives regarding the septic system.

Ultimately, the county commissioners sided unanimously with the planning board, staff and neighboring residents in rejecting the rezoning request.

New spec building

County commissioners also approved up to $385,000 in incentives for a new 40,000-square-foot speculative building in Fairgrove Business Park located off Fairgrove Church Road.

The county entered into the economic development agreement with Southeast Industrial Solutions, which will spend at least $5 million constructing the new spec building with the hopes of selling it to a business which will make use of the property.

Under the agreement, the county would provide incentives to the company to cover initial costs such as interest, insurance and utilities. The county would also waive permitting and fees.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said the county's portion of the incentive would be up to $128,360 a year for three years.

“We will also work with the developer to try and recoup those costs as we have in the past so that, just like those others, you would not have any costs into this project, if it works out as the others have,” Millar said.

Millar also referred to the county’s previous successes with spec buildings and said research had shown there is still a demand for such facilities.

“Our economic data that we’ve had regarding the size of this facility indicates that we feel like this will be met with success by the marketplace,” he said.

The city of Hickory agreed to incentives with Southeast Industrial last October. The city sold nearly 17 acres of land in the business park to Southeast for around $83,000, which represented a discount of $249,000 for the land.

Millar said Monday that the city had also agreed to extend a public street to the site.

Part of the land Southeast purchased will also be used for a 100,000-square-foot expansion for a local business which has not yet been identified.